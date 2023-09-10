Justin Trudeau To Stay Another Night In India After Plane Develops Snag

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his delegation will stay another night in India, the host for this year's G20 meet, as his plane developed a technical snag.

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues. These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The flight, say sources, was scheduled to take off at 8 pm. Trudeau arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

This is not the first time that the Airbus has caused problems for Trudeau and his delegation.

According to CTV News, Canada's 24-hour all-news network, an issue in October 2016 required the aircraft to return to Ottawa 30 minutes after taking off with the prime minister.

In October 2019, says CTV news, the VIP plane rolled into a wall while being towed into a hangar in Ontario.