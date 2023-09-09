What Is Delhi Declaration? All You Need To Know About Consensus Document

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The G29 summit on Saturday adopted the Delhi Declaration under India's presidency after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said consensus had been built among member countries. PM Modi, who is chairing the G20 sessions, congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus. The G20 summit is being held in the national capital for two days-September 9 and 10-and is being attended by heads of state of the world's leading economies.

What is the Delhi Declaration?

With consensus eluding on the paragraph relating to the Ukraine conflict, India circulated on Friday a draft Summit Declaration among the member countries without the paragraph on the geopolitical issue in an attempt to hammer out a positive outcome, according to news agency PTI.

The declaration places emphasis on strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

The reference to geopolitics is especially important given the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What has PM Modi said about the Delhi Declaration?

The Prime Minister said while addressing the second session of the summit, "Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration."

PM Modi was speaking at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Delhi Declaration was historic and path-breaking and said there was 100% consensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues.

Key highlights of Delhi Declaration