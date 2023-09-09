The 5 Big Takeaways From G20 Summit In Delhi

The African Union has been inducted as the new permanent member of G20, pushing forward a new world order and offering developing nations a greater say in global decision-making.

Comprehensive rail and shipping connectivity network announced linking US, India, Saudi Arabia and Gulf and Arab states and European Union.

Delhi Declaration was adopted with China and Russia in agreement to it. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. It is being offered as an alternative to China's Belt and Road project, which has left a host of developing countries in deep debt such as Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Laos and Mongolia.

PM Modi announced the launch of Global Biofuel Alliance to boost the use of cleaner fuels. It was affirmed that this alliance will accelerate global efforts to meet net zero emission targets by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from various sources, including plant and animal waste.