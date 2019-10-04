Gandhi Surname Doesn't Make You His follower, Minister's Jibe At Congress

G Kishan Reddy further said the Congress only wanted to rule over the country. (File photo)

Just having Gandhi surname does not make one a follower of Mahatama Gandhi, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad, in a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"Having Gandhi as a surname doesn't make you know everything about Gandhiji and his ideologies. What does Sonia Gandhi know about Gandhiji when she herself came from Italy," Mr Reddy said on Wednesday.

"Gandhiji always followed the path of truth and non-violence and asked every citizen to follow the same, but the Congress party members have never followed the footsteps of Gandhiji. They have looted the country. So do they really have the stature and status to use Gandhi as their surname," he asked.

Mr Reddy's reaction comes close on the heels of Sonia Gandhi's Gandhi Jayanti speech in New Delhi on October 2, where she stated the BJP did not know anything about Gandhiji.

Mr Reddy further said the Congress only wanted to rule over the country and that is why they followed family politics or nepotism.

"And due to all this, people taught them a lesson in 2014 and 2019 elections. And in the coming days, whatever the Congress party is today will be routed from the country. The Congress has no right to talk about the great leaders India has seen, especially about Gandhiji," he said.

The BJP has planned to conduct foot marches and has asked each and every party member to take part in this march which will help them know the problems in their respective constituency. Each member will walk up to 150-km every day till October 30.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.