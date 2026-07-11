Funding Crunch Threatens Future of Women's Support NGOs Worldwide

At least one million women and girls have lost access to critical humanitarian support since January 2025 as aid funding cuts has forced women-led organisations to scale back services across some of the world's most vulnerable regions, according to a new UN Women report based on responses from 855 organisations operating in 52 crisis- and conflict-affected countries.

The report paints a picture of rising needs and shrinking capacity. While 84 per cent of reported women organisations said the number of women and girls needing help has increased since early 2025, others reported that they can no longer meet current levels of demand. Many organisations that provide protection, healthcare, legal aid and livelihood support have been forced to reduce programmes.

How big is the crisis?

UN Women estimates that nearly one million women and girls who previously received support are no longer being reached due to funding reductions. Half of the organisations surveyed said they have had to place beneficiaries on waiting lists or refuse assistance because resources have run out.

The report suggests that the funding crisis is now becoming a broader protection crisis. Among organisations surveyed, 92 per cent reported an increase in economic vulnerability and poverty among women and girls, while 88 per cent observed worsening mental health distress. A further 86 per cent reported rising levels of gender-based violence, and 82 per cent said more girls are dropping out of school. Nearly three-quarters also observed an increase in early or forced marriages.

Women living in remote and hard-to-reach areas appear to be among the hardest hit. Around 63 per cent of the organisations said their ability to serve such communities has declined, leaving many women and girls without access to essential services. Safe spaces, women's centres, gender-based violence response programmes and livelihoods support were among the services most commonly reduced or suspended.

The pressure is also threatening the survival of the organisations themselves. More than three-quarters reported staff losses, while nearly two-thirds said employees are working unpaid or volunteering additional time to keep services running. About 41 per cent believe their organisation could suspend operations or close within the next year if funding conditions do not improve.

UN Women warns that the impact of aid cuts extends beyond funding shortages. As women-led organisations reduce services or shut down programmes, many communities are seeing growing poverty, violence and social vulnerability. As humanitarian funding shrinks, women and girls are being left with fewer options and greater risks.