"Fundamentals Of Economy Strong": N Sitharaman On Rahul Gandhi's Budget Remark

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, hours after presenting the Union budget 2026, responded to the criticism from Congress's Rahul Gandhi with bemusement, saying she was unaware of what "course correction" he was talking of. Gandhi, she said, had to make his criticism more factual if he wanted her to respond. Otherwise, he was welcome to make the pro-forma political criticism, she said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had posted a scathing criticism on X, saying the budget did not address the multiple issues facing the country today - including unemployment, farmers' distress, shrinking household savings and dearth of investments.



"Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored.

A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India's real crises," his post read.

In a response equally scathing, the minister said, "With due respects, I don't know what course correction he is referring to. Economy and its fundamentals are strong".

That the fundamentals remain strong has been made clear by the economic survey, she said.

While manty sectors are facing "global uncertainty", the government has addressed the issue by bringing multiple schemes for small and medium enterprises - including textiles and leather, and for people working in rural areas.

The target area is wide, including farmers and women entrepreneurs. "These are ways in which we are reaching out to the common small people to make sure that they are receiving," she said.

"Politically you want to criticise? You are welcome, please do it. But if you want to give me the facts on which you are basing your argument, I'm willing to hear and willing to reply to that," she added.