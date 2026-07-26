Full List Of 2026 NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards Winners

- Business leaders and companies were honoured at NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026
- Dr Anish Shah named Business Leader of the Year for Mahindra Group
- Sahil Barua received New Economy Leader of the Year award for Delhivery
Several of the country's most influential corporate leaders and companies were honoured at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 on Sunday for their achievements across sectors such as manufacturing, financial services and technology.
Here is the full list of winners at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026:
Business Leader Of The Year
Mahindra Group's Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah.
Business Leader Of The Year (PSU)
Captain Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
New Economy Leader Of The Year
Sahil Barua, CEO and Co-Founder, Delhivery.
Financial Powerhouse Of The Year (Non-PSU)
Shriram Finance. Managing Director and CEO Parag Sharma received the award.
Financial Powerhouse Of The Year (PSU)
State Bank of India.
Wealth Creator Of The Year
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Managing Director and CEO S Ramamurthy received the award.
AI Champion Of The Year
Sarvam AI. Co-Founder Dr Vivek Raghavan accepted the award.
Green Champion Of The Year
Godrej Properties. Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, received the award.
Philanthropist Of The Year
Philanthropists Kiran and Shiv Nadar.
Trailblazer Of The Year
Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar received the award.
India's Atmanirbharta Champion
Tata Electronics. CEO and Managing Director Dr Randhir Thakur received the award.
India Business Icon
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi
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