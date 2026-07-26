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Full List Of 2026 NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards Winners

Mahindra Group's Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah won the Business Leader of the Year award.

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Full List Of 2026 NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards Winners
State Bank of India won the Financial Powerhouse Of The Year (PSU) award.
  • Business leaders and companies were honoured at NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026
  • Dr Anish Shah named Business Leader of the Year for Mahindra Group
  • Sahil Barua received New Economy Leader of the Year award for Delhivery
Where can I find the full list of award categories?

Several of the country's most influential corporate leaders and companies were honoured at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 on Sunday for their achievements across sectors such as manufacturing, financial services and technology.

Here is the full list of winners at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026:

Business Leader Of The Year

Mahindra Group's Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah.

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Business Leader Of The Year (PSU)

Captain Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. 

New Economy Leader Of The Year

Sahil Barua, CEO and Co-Founder, Delhivery.

Financial Powerhouse Of The Year (Non-PSU) 

Shriram Finance. Managing Director and CEO Parag Sharma received the award. 

Financial Powerhouse Of The Year (PSU)

State Bank of India.  

Wealth Creator Of The Year

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Managing Director and CEO S Ramamurthy received the award. 

AI Champion Of The Year

Sarvam AI. Co-Founder Dr Vivek Raghavan accepted the award.

Green Champion Of The Year 

Godrej Properties. Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, received the award. 

Philanthropist Of The Year

Philanthropists Kiran and Shiv Nadar. 

Trailblazer Of The Year

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar received the award.

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India's Atmanirbharta Champion

Tata Electronics. CEO and Managing Director Dr Randhir Thakur received the award. 

India Business Icon 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi  

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