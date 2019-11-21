Mission For Full Immunisation Across 27 States To Begin On December 2

Several ministries will support the central government in ensuring the benefits of vaccines

Preparations are on at the Union Health Ministry and the states for the rollout of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 from December 2.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today interacted with states' Principal Secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Directors and Immunization Officers.

Health Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha were also present during the video conference review conducted on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the IMI 2.0 aims to achieve targets of full immunization coverage in 272 districts in 27 states and will be implemented in block level (652 blocks) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"While we are required to achieve 90 per cent immunization coverage target, we should all aim to ensure that not even one child dies of vaccine preventable diseases. Especially, when we have a basket of vaccines as part of our routine Universal Immunization Program (UIP)," Harsh Vardhan said.

"With the launch of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0, India has the opportunity to achieve further reductions in deaths among children under five years of age, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030," he added.

Several ministries, including the Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, and Youth Affairs, among others, will come together to support the central government in ensuring the benefits of vaccines reach the last mile.

The salient features of IMI 2.0 are that the immunization activity will be in four rounds over 7 working days excluding the RI days, Sundays and holidays. The enhanced immunization session will be with flexible timing, mobile sessions and mobilization by other departments.

The enhanced focus will be on 'left-outs', dropouts, and resistant families and hard-to-reach areas, in urban, under-served population and tribal areas.

The intensified Mission Indradhanush immunization drive, consisting of 4 rounds of immunization will be conducted in the selected districts and urban cities between December 2019 and March 2020.

