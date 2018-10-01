Nirav Modi's Wealth Worth Rs 637 Crore Seized, New York Home Included

A luxury apartment in New York, diamond-studded rings and gold bangles are some of the assets of celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi seized by authorities.

Nirav Modi, one of the main accused in the Rs. 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is wanted in India.

The agency said the properties, jewellery, flats and bank balances are in India, UK and New York among others. In March, the Enforcement Directorate seized valuables worth over Rs. 36 crore belonging to Nirav Modi.

There are only very few cases where Indian agencies have attached assets abroad in a criminal probe.

The assets have been attached as part of five separate orders issued by the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

The agency, a senior official said, also got issued an Interpol Red Corner notice (global arrest warrant) against Aditya Nanavati, an accused in the same case, on charges of money laundering.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the main accused in the case where it is alleged that the two diamond jewellery businessmen allegedly duped and defrauded the Brady House branch of the Punjab National Bank in Mumbai for an amount of $2 billion (about 13,000 crore) in purported connivance with bank officials.

(With inputs from PTI)