From Ports To AI Data Centres: Gautam Adani's Roadmap For India's Growth

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday outlined an ambitious roadmap for India's growth, where he highlighted investments across ports, airports, power, data centres, logistics and artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure.

Speaking at the group's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Adani said infrastructure and intelligence will be the two key pillars shaping India's future. "Infrastructure gives a nation muscle. Intelligence gives a nation mastery," he said, adding that the two are now inseparable.

Adani said the group's total revenue reached Rs 2.92 lakh crore in FY26, up 7.4% from the previous year. The operating profit (EBITDA) rose to Rs 94,834 crore, with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.3 times. Net profit increased by 13.9% to Rs 46,376 crore.

The Adani Group invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure projects during FY26. This accounted for over 30% of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure.

"For us, this is more than a financial number. It is a statement of belief, and there can be no stronger testimony to our commitment to nation-building than the scale at which we continue to invest in the infrastructure that will power India's next chapter," he said.

Gautam Adani also mentioned that the group handled over 500 million tonnes of cargo during the year. The company is now aiming to double this figure and handle 1 billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport crossed one million TEUs in its first year of operations. "This is the fastest pace ever achieved by any Indian port and a strong signal of India's arrival on the global transshipment map," Adani added.

In aviation, the Adani Group opened the Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new integrated terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Earlier this year, both these airports made it to the list of the World's Seven Most Beautiful Airports.

In addition to this, Gautam Adani said they are building a 3 GW data centre platform by 2030 and has signed a binding agreement with Google for a gigawatt-scale data centre project in Visakhapatnam.

Adani Total Gas has provided Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to more than 11 lakh homes across India.

Adani Power aims to reach 45 GW of generation capacity over the next five years, while Adani Atomic Energy is targeting 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035. Currently, Adani Energy Solutions has power transmission projects worth Rs 72,000 crore. One of the key projects is the Khavda South-Olpad HVDC transmission line.

Adani Group has partnered with Bhutan's state-owned Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to develop 5,000 megawatts (MW) of hydropower projects in Bhutan.

Gautam Adani said the group signed four new Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) agreements, increasing its mining capacity to a record 145 million tonnes per year. The cement business supplied material for several major projects, including the Chenab Rail Bridge, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the Umiya Dham project in Ahmedabad.

Adani Cement increased its production capacity to 110 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) over the past year.

In defence and aerospace, Adani said partnerships with Leonardo and Embraer will help create aircraft and helicopter manufacturing ecosystems in India.

On social initiatives, the Adani Foundation currently reaches around 10 million people across 7,000 villages in 22 states through programmes in healthcare, education and skill development.

The Adani Group is building a large rural eye-care network in Bihar to provide affordable treatment for people with vision problems. He said they are strengthening healthcare education through the Adani University and the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences.

Gautam Adani also announced plans for Adani Health City, a major healthcare project with integrated medical campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These campuses will include 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals, medical colleges and research centres.

On skill development, the group is currently training more than 1.25 lakh young people in rural India.

"You are the heartbeat of this enterprise. Every port we operate, every airport we run, every transmission line we build, every data centre we imagine, every road, mine, warehouse, power plant and project we deliver, carries your discipline, your courage and your pride," he said.