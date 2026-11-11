From Left-Wing Extremism To Hope: Chhattisgarh's Sukma Growth Story

For years, several remote villages of Chhattisgarh's Sukma remained isolated from mainstream development, largely because of violence, insecurity and the presence of left-wing extremism. Today, a gradual transformation is becoming visible as roads, schools, healthcare facilities, electricity, communication networks and livelihood opportunities begin reaching communities that were once difficult to access.

During his Diwali visit to Bastar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated with security personnel and said that every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, underscoring the government's claim that the security situation in the region has entered a new phase.

Sukma Superintendent of Police, IPS officer Mayank Gujjar, said that the improvement in the security environment has created greater space for administration and development work. With increased government presence in previously inaccessible areas, residents are beginning to see new possibilities for education, healthcare and employment.

Insecurity To Improved Connectivity

During the years of violence, residents in several interior villages faced serious difficulties in accessing basic services. Poor road connectivity and limited transport made it difficult to reach schools and healthcare centres. Electricity and mobile connectivity were also unavailable or unreliable in many areas, while the reach of government welfare programmes remained a major challenge.

The situation is now changing. According to the Sukma police officer, the construction of roads and bridges has improved connectivity between remote settlements and larger towns. Better transport has also made it easier for villagers to travel for education, healthcare and other essential needs.

Education, Healthcare Reach Deeper Into Villages

The expansion of schools, residential educational institutions and anganwadi centres is providing children with greater access to formal education. Healthcare delivery has also received attention through initiatives such as weekly market clinics, primary health centres and mobile medical units.

These services are helping bring medical consultations, medicines, vaccinations and routine health check-ups closer to remote communities. At the same time, efforts to expand electricity supply, mobile towers and internet connectivity are gradually reducing the digital and physical isolation of villages.

Livelihoods Built Around Agriculture And Forest Produce

Economic opportunities are another important part of the transformation. Agriculture and horticulture are being promoted, with crops and products such as turmeric, tamarind, millets and bamboo receiving greater attention.

Forest produce, including mahua, tendu leaves, lac and honey, is also being linked to better markets and value addition. Local processing can help tribal communities earn more from resources traditionally collected in the region.

Women and young people are being encouraged to develop skills in areas such as tailoring, embroidery, food processing and handicrafts, creating avenues for additional income and self-employment.

Photo Credit: NDTV

Tourism Offers New Path For Youth

Sukma's waterfalls, forests and distinctive tribal culture are also being seen as potential drivers of tourism and local employment. Alongside this, competitive-exam preparation, scholarships and skill-development programmes are aimed at expanding opportunities for young people.

The broader message from Bastar is one of transition: from insecurity and isolation to connectivity, education, livelihoods and greater access to the state.