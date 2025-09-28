From IIT To IAS: Who is Rajeev Verma, Delhi's New Top Bureaucrat?

Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, a move cleared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. A 1992-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Rajeev Verma will take charge on October 1, succeeding Dharmendra, who retires at the end of September.

From IIT to Top Bureaucrat of Delhi

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Verma's academic journey began with a degree in Computer Science from Roorkee, followed by an M.Tech from IIT. He later joined the IAS and went on to serve in both Delhi and at the Centre, giving him a strong mix of administrative and policy-making experience.

A Familiar Face in Delhi's Power Corridors

At 58, Delhi's top bureaucrat is no stranger to the capital's governance. He served as Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Finance in Delhi from 2018 to 2022 and as Principal Commissioner of Housing and Urban Affairs at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from 2017 to 2018. He was Joint Secretary in the Defence Ministry from 2013 to 2017 and earlier worked in Delhi's Transport Department as Chairman and Managing Director as well as Joint Secretary.

Officials say that Rajeev Verma's long tenure in Delhi, a mix of experience in finance, housing, and urban planning, has given him a deep understanding of the city's administrative challenges.

Big Challenges Ahead

Rajeev Verma steps into the role at a time when the city is battling multiple urban issues. His first major challenge will be the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Yamuna River, a task under close watch by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state.

Coordinating effectively between agencies and enforcing pollution control measures will be critical, especially with the winter season approaching.

Beyond the Yamuna, he will also need to focus on traffic congestion, waste management, water supply, and public transport, issues that directly impact the daily lives of Delhi residents. Sustainable urban development and long-term infrastructure planning will remain at the top of his agenda.

A Different Political Climate

Unlike his predecessors who worked under the AAP government, Rajeev Verma will operate in a political environment where the BJP controls Delhi, the Centre, and the Municipal Corporation. This alignment is expected to allow him to concentrate more on governance rather than navigating political disagreements. Earlier, Chief Secretaries often dealt with conflicts and allegations, making administrative decisions more challenging, but the current political situation offers a smoother working environment though the expectations for delivery will be higher.