From Coimbatore's Fields To Bastar's Frontlines: Top Cop On Fighting Maoists

With March 31 here, the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end Naxalism, Bastar stands at a historic juncture.

At the center of this transition is Bastar Range's Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P, an officer whose journey reflects both the complexity of the conflict and the patience required to resolve it.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sundarraj P traces his beginnings to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

"I come from an agrarian family. Most of my family members are still engaged in farming," he says.

His academic path followed that background. He studied at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, completing a degree in agriculture before shifting his focus to civil services.

Clearing the examination in his first attempt in 2003, he was allotted the Chhattisgarh cadre and since then his career has been deeply intertwined with the Maoist-affected regions of the state.

When he first arrived in Bastar as a young officer, the state itself was newly formed, and the only narratives emerging from the region were of violence and Maoist attacks.

"Social media wasn't there at that time. Our understanding was limited to news reports," he recalls.

Yet, he says, he never approached Bastar with fear.

"My seniors always guided me to see this not as a threat, but as an opportunity to find solutions."

That mindset, he believes, defined his approach combining sensitivity with firmness. Known as a soft-spoken officer, Sundarraj emphasises that policing in Bastar cannot be purely force-driven. It requires patience, trust-building, and deep engagement with local communities, even as operations continue with precision.

His long years in Bastar have also meant personal sacrifices, especially for his family. But he credits their support, along with the collective effort of his team, administration, locals, media, and elected representatives, for sustaining the mission over the years.

Looking back, Sundarraj acknowledges that the early years of tackling Naxalism were marked by structural limitations: vast geography, lack of resources, and limited administrative reach. "It wasn't a mistake, but a challenge of scale," he explains. The turning point came with a shift in strategy from reactive operations to sustained presence on the ground.

From Salwa Judum to the formation of District Reserve Guard

(DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Bastariya Battalion, the model evolved significantly.

The inclusion of local tribal men proved to be a game changer. Their understanding of terrain, language, and Maoist functioning gave security forces a decisive edge.

"Intelligence and local connect have been the biggest strengths," he notes. Under his leadership, operations have not just focused on neutralisation but also on offering Maoists a pathway back into the mainstream. Large-scale surrenders, arrests, and targeted operations have gradually pushed the Maoist network into shrinking pockets.

Sundarraj points out that the real shift came when forces began establishing camps deep inside previously inaccessible areas, cutting off supply routes and maintaining continuous pressure.

He speaks of a time when Bastar was larger than many European countries in terms of operational complexity, with limited resources and difficult terrain. But over the years, with the creation of Chhattisgarh, focused governance, increased deployment, and specialised training from Kanker to Mizoram things began to shift. The creation of local forces like the DRG, Bastar Fighters, and Bastariya Battalion became game changers, bringing in local knowledge and community participation into the fight against Naxalism.

Under his leadership, several major operations were carried out, weakening the top Maoist leadership. Senior cadres either surrendered, were arrested, or eliminated. The recent surrender of key figures and the dismantling of the Dandakaranya leadership structure, including the last senior leader Papa Rao, marks a significant milestone.

The human cost of this conflict has been immense: thousands of civilians and security personnel have lost their lives. In such circumstances, what keeps morale intact? Sundarraj says it is the sense of purpose and the visible change on the ground.

For Sundarraj, the fight against Naxalism has never been just about force it has been about offering a choice. "We gave them an option to leave violence and join the mainstream," he says. And many have taken that path. But for those who continued on the path of violence, the response, he makes clear, was firm.

The cost of this conflict has been staggering.

Since the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, over 2,000 civilians and more than 1,500 security personnel have lost their lives. These numbers are not just statistics they are the driving force behind what he calls a "clear and determined intent" to end the menace.

Rebuilding trust in villages once dominated by Maoists has required a parallel focus on development. "Security alone cannot solve this. Roads, schools, healthcare these are equally important," he emphasises. The transformation is already visible, with security camps now being converted into schools and hospitals.

As for the future, Sundarraj envisions a Bastar that is peaceful, connected, and driven by opportunity. A region where the next generation is defined not by conflict, but by growth.

And as he reflects on a movement that began in Naxalbari in 1967 and spread across states for decades, he makes a striking assertion: "As we stand here today in March, I can say that this problem has been completely eradicated."

For an officer shaped by the soil of agriculture and tested in the toughest terrains of conflict, the journey has been long but, as Bastar now shows, not without results.

But beyond the uniform and operations, there is a quieter, lesser-known side to Sundarraj.

He paints.

"My wife and daughters are very good at painting, and I also do a bit of painting with them."

In the middle of one of India's most intense conflict zones, Sundarraj finds moments of calm on canvas. Painting, he says, helps him disconnect from the constant intensity of operations and reconnect with himself. It is a contrast that defines him an officer who deals with bullets and strategy by day, and colours and silence by choice.

The officer admits he does watch movies too. The latest being the monster hit Dhurandhar.

