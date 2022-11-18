'Friends of BJP Approached Me, I Rejected,' Says KCR's Daughter Kavitha

K Kavitha said BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind must stop spreading lies

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha today said some "friends of BJP" had approached her to join the party, but she refused the "offer".

Speaking at a press conference, she hit out at Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, refuting his reported comments that Ms Kavitha had made a phone call to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I am a decent politician. I want to remain in this country, in politics for a very long time. I am not going to name anybody. There have been proposals that were brought to me and friends of BJP, friendly organisations of BJP, asking me to join the party and the proposed model called 'Shinde model'," Ms Kavitha said, replying to a query on media reports suggesting that she was approached by the BJP to join the party.

The 'Shinde model' apparently refers to the recent change in government in Maharashtra where the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition fell after a faction of the Shiv Sena led by its leader Eknath Shinde withdrew support and joined hands with the BJP. Mr Shinde is now the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Ms Kavitha further said that the people of Telangana do not "cheat and betray" their own parties and their leaders.

"We will become leaders on our own strength, not through the backdoor. I have rejected their proposal very politely ... because my heart is in a party where my leader is honourable KCR garu," she said.

Replying to a question on her name being dragged by BJP leaders, the TRS leader said if central probe agencies come, she can prove they are wrong.

Coming down heavily on Mr Arvind, the MLC said if the BJP leader does not stop spreading lies, then people will teach him a lesson and there will be severe consequences.

Ms Kavitha said that in her political career, she has never criticised anyone.

Asking the BJP MP to stop spreading false propaganda against her, Ms Kavitha said if he does not do so, he will be "hit with chappals" in Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, reacting to attacks on his Banjara Hills residence by some TRS workers today, Mr Arvind said that some women staff members at his residence were attacked and his mother was threatened.

