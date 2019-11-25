Fresh Snow Likely In Jammu And Kashmir; Leh Shivers At Minus 6.3 Degrees

Weather officials have forecast rain and snow at most places on November 27. (File)

Leh in Ladakh shivered at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, while temperature in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir showed a rise after falling several degrees below season's average, weather officials said.

Besides Leh, Kargil and Gulmarg in north Kashmir also recorded sub-zero night temperatures of minus 3.8 and minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The high altitudes of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh including Gulmarg experienced a fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by light to moderate rains between November 21 and 23.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar settled at 12.4 degrees Celsius -- just 1.4 degrees below normal during this part of the season.

The minimum temperature in the city also shot up to 4.9 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Jammu fell by 0.8 notches and settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in the city fell by over two degrees to settle at 12.9 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 15.0 degrees Celsius, a weather official said.

Bhaderwah town in Doda district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu region with a high of 14.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a maximum of 21.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather in most parts of the two union territories during the next two days followed by a brief spell of rain or snow at most places on November 27.

