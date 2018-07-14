Fresh Batch Of 3000 Pilgrims Leaves Jammu For Amarnath

Till Friday, over 1.6 lakh pilgrims from across the country visited the cave shrine.

A fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims left Jammu for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas today.

The 60-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag districts on June 28 and till Friday, over 1.6 lakh pilgrims from across the country visited the cave shrine.

"The fresh batch of 3,048 pilgrims, including 623 women and 144 sadhus, left Jammu in 112 vehicles for the twin base camps in the Valley under tight security in the wee hours," a police official said.

He said while 1,973 pilgrims, including 310 women and 144 sadhus, were heading for the Nunwan base camp along the 36-km Pahalgam track, the remaining pilgrims had opted for the shortest 12km Baltal route. They would reach the base camp later in the day.

