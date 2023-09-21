French Tourist Falls From Platform In Agra's Fatehpur Sikri Complex, Dies

The woman was accompanied by about 30 other tourists. (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman from France died allegedly after falling from a 5-8 feet high platform in the Fatehpur Sikri complex here on Thursday, an official said.

"The woman tourist fell from the platform at Khwabgah in the Fatehpur Sikri complex. The incident happened as the railing fell due to pressure when tourists were taking selfies or photos," Superintending Archeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, Raj Kumar Patel told PTI.

"The railing was made of wood and it might have fallen due to pressure. She went unconscious after falling on a red stone platform. There was no blood at that time, she may have had a head injury," Mr Patel.

The French tourist was taken to SN Medical College in Agra and later referred to a private hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

The woman was accompanied by about 30 other tourists.

Locals claimed there was a delay in the first aid treatment and even the ambulance reached the spot late, which Mr Patel admitted.

Agra District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

