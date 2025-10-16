Free Broadcast Time To Parties On Doordarshan Ahead Of Bihar Polls. Here Are The Rules

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued digital time vouchers to National and State political parties for free broadcast and telecast on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR).

The move comes under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Digital Vouchers For Party Broadcasts

The ECI in a release stated that digital time vouchers, issued through an IT platform, will allow all recognised political parties in Bihar to access broadcast and telecast facilities.

"The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in Bihar. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots in the presence of authorised representatives of the parties and officials from the office of CEO Bihar," the ECI said in the release.

Additional Allotment

Under the scheme, each party will receive a base time of 45 minutes on both Doordarshan and AIR, uniformly provided on the regional network within the state. Additional time will be allotted based on the party's performance in the previous Bihar Assembly elections.

Parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, adhering strictly to the ECI and Prasar Bharati guidelines. Recordings can be made in studios, meeting the technical standards set by Prasar Bharati or at Doordarshan/AIR Kendras.

Panel Discussions And Debates

In addition to individual party broadcasts, Prasar Bharati will organise up to two panel discussions or debates on Doordarshan and AIR for the Bihar elections. Each eligible party may nominate one representative to participate, with the discussions moderated by an approved coordinator.

The polling for the 243-seat Assembly in Bihar is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

