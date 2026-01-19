Claims, Objections Deadline For Tamil Nadu SIR Extended Till January 30

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu till January 30, 2026, providing additional time for eligible voters to verify and correct their electoral details.

Announcing the decision on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Archana Patnaik said the initial deadline for submitting claims and objections had ended on January 18, but was extended after the Commission reviewed multiple relevant factors to ensure maximum voter inclusion.

In an official release, the Commission urged all eligible citizens to make use of the extended period to submit claims for inclusion of names, corrections to existing entries, or objections to incorrect or duplicate entries in the electoral rolls.

Voters have been advised not to miss this final opportunity to ensure their details are accurate ahead of forthcoming electoral processes.

The Special Intensive Revision was announced by the Election Commission in October 2025, with January 1, 2026 fixed as the qualifying date for determining voter eligibility in the state.

As part of the exercise, the draft electoral rolls were published on December 19, 2025, and the period for filing claims and objections was initially scheduled from December 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

According to the release, the Commission exercised its powers under the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, to extend the deadline by nearly two weeks.

The decision was taken to accommodate voters who may not have been able to complete the verification process within the original timeframe, and to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the rolls due to procedural or logistical constraints.

Election officials reiterated that the SIR is a critical process aimed at improving the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls by removing ineligible entries, updating voter details and facilitating the inclusion of newly eligible voters.

Citizens can file claims and objections through designated election offices and prescribed online platforms.

The extended deadline is expected to benefit first-time voters, migrants and those whose names were inadvertently omitted or contain errors, strengthening the overall credibility of the electoral roll ahead of future elections in the state.

