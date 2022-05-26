"Free Me From Cruel Post, Give To...": Rajasthan Minister To Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna is the MLA from Bundi

A minister close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has vented his anger against the state bureaucracy and sought to step down.

In a tweet, Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna appealed to Mr Gehlot to relieve him from the ministerial post and to give all the departments to Kuldeep Ranka, the Principal Secretary to Mr Gehlot.

Mr Chandna is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in Rajasthan.

"Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you, that by freeing me from this cruel ministerial post, the charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you," Mr Chandna tweeted in Hindi.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

The complaint by Mr Chandna, who is the MLA from Bundi, comes days after Rajasthan tribal leader and MLA Ganesh Ghogra had a row with the state bureaucracy over land deed distribution.

Mr Ghogra, the state's Youth Congress chief who represents Dungarpur in the assembly, resigned on May 18 saying that despite being an MLA of the ruling party, he is being ignored.

Minutes after Mr Chandna's tweet, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia took a swipe at the Congress leader, alluding to the assembly elections scheduled in late 2023.

"The ship is sinking...The trends for 2023 have started arriving," Mr Poonia tweeted in Hindi.

For the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs upset with the state bureaucracy is a matter of concern as he heads into the Rajya Sabha election where every vote is crucial.

The slightest political turbulence in Rajasthan also raises concerns as the party is tenuously balanced between Ashok Gehlot and his younger rival Sachin Pilot.

The Congress in seeking another term in Rajasthan, which has voted out the incumbent party in every election over the last three decades.