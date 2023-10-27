Free Laptops, Subsidised LPG Among Congress' 7 Guarantees To Rajasthan

Further promises made by Ashok Gehlot included the purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced five guarantees ahead of the state Assembly polls that include free laptops and tablets for first-year government college students, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) through law and Rs 15 lakh insurance cover for losses incurred during any natural disaster.

Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while addressing a press conference in Jaipur announced five guarantees for the people of the state and promised that the guarantees proposed by his government will be implemented if his government is re-elected in the November 25 elections.

He also said that the state government will purchase cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram.

"Yesterday I had hinted at announcing five guarantees. Guarantees should be given after deliberation....We will pass a law to ensure Old Pension Scheme if Congress returns to power so that no government can stop OPS in future," Ashok Gehlot said.

Ashok Gehlot said his government will also provide smartphones with complimentary internet service for three years to 1 crore women.

Ashok Gehlot further announced the guarantee of English medium education for every student.

Ashok Gehlot's five guarantees are in addition to two guarantees which include cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family in instalments.

The two schemes were already announced by Ashok Gehlot at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's public rally in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan chief minister said that the promise by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to waive off loans of farmers was fulfilled in due time.

"Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge say that 'fulfill the promises that you make'. Last time, Rahul Gandhi promised to waive off loans (of farmers) in seven days, and the promise was fulfilled in due time," he told a press briefing in Jaipur.

However, speaking about raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, the Chief Minister alleged that the agency made Dotasara its target because he is very much vocal against the Centre.

"Congress chief (of Rajasthan) has done so much advertisement of the government's policies, programs, decisions...however ED reached his home...It has reached only to target him as he speaks a lot about the government..," he said.

He further said that it's the ED, 'more than dogs' that is on the prowl in the country.

"A chief minister (Bhupesh Baghel) had to say that more than dogs, it's the ED that is on the prowl in the country. (Desh me kutton se jyada ED ghum rahi hai). What could be a bigger misfortune than this?" he said.

Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and the party's candidate for the Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged examination paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The premises of Dotasara, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur, apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others were searched.

"What's happening in the country? Democracy is under threat. The Constitution has been tattered. ED, Income Tax and CBI are following instructions (of the Central government)...They have become a political weapon for the past 9 years and only raid leaders of the opposition," Ashok Gehlot added.

