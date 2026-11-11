Fox On The Runway In Kolkata, IndiGo Flight Diverted Just Before Landing

An IndiGo flight was diverted right before landing at the Kolkata Airport after a fox made its way to the runway. The pilot of the flight, coming from Chennai, spotted a fox on the runway and immediately informed Air Traffic Control.

The ATC directed the aircraft to go around before touchdown. The flight was then landed safely at Andal Airport in Durgapur.

This comes hours after a hijack threat directed at a Mumbai-bound Air India flight was reported at the Kolkata Airport on Wednesday morning, triggering panic.

A threatening message concerning a hijack was discovered written on the mirror of one of the aircraft's lavatories, say sources. The threat was later found to be a hoax.

The aircraft preparing for departure was reportedly directed to an isolation bay after a threatening message was found written on a lavatory mirror. Upon notification, the flight crew alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) immediately.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and specialized security personnel launched an extensive search operation, screening all compartments and luggage hold areas as part of standard security protocols.

A probe was initiated to determine who wrote the threatening message.

The aircraft, originally scheduled to depart at 10:30 am, was rescheduled to depart at 5:00 pm.