Is It Safe To Fly During Rain? Pilot Explains What Happens In The Cockpit

Many passengers feel anxious about flying in the rain, often wondering whether poor visibility could pose challenges for pilots. Addressing these concerns, IndiGo pilot Captain Pradeep Krishnan said that it is safe to travel by air during rainy weather.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the captain revealed that pilots have specialised flight instruments that help them navigate safely even when they cannot rely on what they see outside the cockpit. “When flying in rainy conditions, here is some of the equipment we have on board to help us navigate through weather,” he said, before explaining each of these pieces of equipment.

Wipers

The captain explained that, similar to the wipers people have in their cars, the wipers in a flight are usually used during takeoff and landing.

Rain Repellent

This is a liquid that improves visibility. “A rain repellent liquid on the windscreen is sprayed to improve visibility,” he shared.

Weather Radar

According to the captain, the weather radar equipment provides the pilot with a navigation display of the weather expected on the route in real time. It shows three different colours in order of severity.

Also Read: Move Over Vista Dome Trains, Gujarat Now Has Glass-Roof Tourist Buses

Anti-Skid

He revealed that the anti-skid system prevents aircraft from aquaplaning and skidding. Aquaplaning occurs when a layer of water builds up between a vehicle's tyres and the road surface, causing the tyres to lose direct contact with the ground.

Anti-Ice

When pilots fly through icing conditions, they use this equipment. “This system uses heat to prevent icing,” he added.

Answering the most common question: Is it okay to fly during rain? The captain replied, "Absolutely."

Sharing the video, the captain wrote, “It is that time of the year when I keep getting asked, 'I'm scared of flying in the rain!' Don't worry. Airbus has got you covered. Watch this video, order yourself a cup of tea, buckle up, sit back, and enjoy the view. We've got you!”

The video received tons of praise from social media users, with some thanking the captain for sharing the information.

Also Read: Video: British Woman Drives Tractor In Uttar Pradesh Village, Wins Hearts Online