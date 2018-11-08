Four Teenagers Suffer Burn Injuries In Explosion On Diwali In Karnal

The boys were filling up an iron pipe with inflammable material when it exploded. (Representational)

Four teenage boys suffered burn injuries in an explosion in Karnal on Diwali night when an inflammable material, used in making firecrackers, caught fire, the police said today.

The boys were filling up an iron pipe with the inflammable material on Wednesday when it caught fire and exploded.

Two of the boys, identified as Vishnu and Laxman, suffered severe burn injuries. They have been admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh and their condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

The other two boys have been admitted to Kalpana Chawla hospital, Karnal Deputy Superintendent of Police Baljinder Singh said.