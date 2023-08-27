4 Killed In Blast At 'Illegal' Cracker Factory In Bengal's Duttapukur

The explosion took place at around 10:00 am and also damaged several nearby houses.

Four people were killed and several others injured in a firecracker factory explosion in West Bengal's Duttapukur's in North 24 Parganas district today, police said.

The explosion took place at around 10:00 am and also damaged several nearby houses. The death count is expected to rise as rescue operations are still ongoing.

Locals said that the factory had been operating illegally for several months. They alleged that the police and local politicians were in collusion.

A heavy police contingent has been rushed to the area and rescue operations are underway. The administration has not yet released an official death count.