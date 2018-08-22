Four People Die As Their Car Is Swept Away Near Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

The car was swept away trying to cross a flooded bridge

Four persons drowned when the car in which they were travelling was swept away in Madhya Pradesh's Gulyana area, 25 km from Mandsaur district headquarters, police said on Tuesday.

Rahul Maheshwari (30), Arvind Nagori (60), Dipak Agrawal (33) and Navratan Goel (54) tried to cross a bridge across a flooded stream in car, but the vehicle was swept away in strong currents, said Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh.

The car was found half a km away downstream. Bodies have been sent for autopsy, Mr Singh said.

At least eight deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as heavy showers continued to lash many parts of the state.

Shumila (38) and her daughters Tanzim (9) and Ariba (3) died when a nearby boundary wall collapsed on their hut in Kilod Park locality of Bhopal city early this morning, said inspector Anand Tiwari.

A 16-year-old youth was swept away in a flooded drain in Tila Jamalpura area here around 5.30 AM, police sub-inspector Shivraj Singh said.

Wasim, the youth, fell into the drain when he stepped out of his house. Efforts were on to trace him, the police officer said.

An unidentified person died in a wall collapse in Eintkhedi near Bhopal, police said.