Four Minors Detained For Raping 15-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi

Four minors have been detained for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl and shooting a video of the act in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Tuesday.

Four boys between the ages of 16 and 17 years allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at an isolated place in Singran, about 3 km from the district headquarters, Jamodi police station in-charge Abhishek Singh Parihar said.

The incident took place on December 1, but the victim filed a complaint on December 22, he added.

The victim has also alleged that the boys used their mobile phones to shoot a video of the act, he said, adding that the phones have been sent for forensic examination, as the video was found to be deleted.

The minors have been detained under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

The accused were sent to a juvenile home at Rewa on Tuesday.