Four Killed, 16 Injured In Cylinder Blast In Jodhpur

Four persons, including three children, died in a gas cylinder explosion here, police said on Saturday.

Sixteen others injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at MGH Hospital.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta has ordered a probe into the matter and assured that anyone found responsible would be prosecuted as per law.

ACP (Mandore) Rajendra Prasad Diwakar said over half a dozen LPG cylinders suddenly went off in a house at Kirti Nagar area about 2.00 pm on Saturday.

"The cylinders were stored in the house of one Bhomaram Lohar, a supplier," Diwakar said, adding that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

It is believed that the explosion occurred while the cylinders were being refilled, he added.

"Three children and an old man suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Sixteen others were rushed to the hospital. The condition of some of them is critical," Diwakar added.

The house caught fire and a part of it collapsed after the explosion, triggering panic in the area.

Two motorcycles and a vehicle to transport the cylinders were also damaged in the explosion. During the rescue operation, four dozen cylinders were recovered from the house.

Administrative officials and public representatives reached the spot upon receiving the news. They also visited the hospital to meet the injured and directed the administration to provide them with the best care.

