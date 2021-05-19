Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattarcharya Tests Covid Positive

The wife of Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Mira Bhattacharya, also tested positive for the infection, following which she was admitted to a city hospital late Tuesday evening.

The doctors have advised Buddhadeb Bhattacharya to be in home isolation. (File)

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors have advised him to be in home isolation, health department sources confirmed.

The wife of 77-year-old Mr Bhattacharya, Mira Bhattacharya, also tested positive for the infection, following which she was admitted to a city hospital late Tuesday evening, they said.

"Swab samples of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, his wife and their attendant were collected this morning and they tested positive for the disease," a source said on Tuesday.

A medical board has been formed for Mrs Bhattacharya at the hospital, he added.

"Doctors are seeing the former chief minister at home and they are constantly keeping a tab on his health condition," the source said.

