Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri Dies At 91

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Major General (Retd.) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri passed away on Tuesday at Max Hospital in Dehradun after a prolonged illness.

A former Army officer who transitioned into politics, General Khanduri served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (first from 2007 to 2009 and second from 2011 to 2012), steering the state's administration.

During his tenure, he took stringent measures against corruption and laid the foundation for a transparent and disciplined administration within the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the passing of General Khanduri and called his death an irreparable loss in the landscape of national politics.

In a statement, Chief Minister Dhami said, "I have received the tragic news of the passing of the Honourable Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.), former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand."

Recalling Gen Khanduri's tenure in the Indian Army, the Chief Minister said, During his tenure in the Indian Army, Shri Khanduri set an unparalleled example of national service, discipline, and dedication. From his military career to his public life, his persona remained steadfastly devoted to the national interest and public service."

In the realm of politics, Chief Minister Dhami said that Gen Khanduri established a "strong legacy defined by the development of Uttarakhand, good governance, transparency, and an honest work ethic".

"As a public leader, he took numerous pivotal decisions for the progress of the state and, through his simplicity, candour, and efficiency, carved a special place for himself in the hearts of the people. His demise constitutes an irreparable loss, not only for Uttarakhand but for the landscape of national politics as well," he said.

"I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to his noble soul at His divine feet and to bestow upon his bereaved family the strength to bear this profound grief," Chief Minister Dhami added.

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