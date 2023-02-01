Former Tripura Royal's Party To Crowdfund For Elections

Pradyot Manikya Debburman's party is contesting 42 out of 60 seats in Tripura.

The Tipra Motha party, led by former top Congress leader and erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya Debburman, has announced it plans to crowdfund its campaign for this month's elections in Tripura. The party is contesting 42 out of 60 seats in the state and aims to emerge as a potential kingmaker.

In a statement, Mr Debburman claimed that Tipra Motha is a new party that has not received support from big businesses like the BJP, Congress, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The party is running its campaign without any alliances with national parties and is seeking support from the public through its newly opened bank account.

We are a small party and we have said that to change the system we need transparency. Anyone wanting to donate for our election this is the ac Tipra motha party

A/c no:- 503310110010108

IFSC- BKID0005033

BANK OF INDIA — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) February 1, 2023

Mr Debburman said that the party is committed to transparency and wants to show the public where its funding is coming from. He urged people to donate and support the party in its effort to win the upcoming assembly elections.

"I urge all Tiprsa (people of Tripura) and our well-wishers to donate money and support us. We want to change the system by showing the public where we are getting our funds," he said.

Mr Debburman is not contesting but will be campaigning across the state. With the use of crowdfunding, Tipra Motha hopes to run a campaign that is free from outside influence and truly representative of the people of Tripura, he said.

Tripura will vote in the assembly elections on February 16, and the votes will be counted on March 2.