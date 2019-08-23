Former PM Manmohan Singh Returns To Rajya Sabha On Seat From Rajasthan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took oath as a Member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan today

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took oath today as a member of the Rajya Sabha. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were among those who were present during the oath-taking ceremony in the Rajya Sabha Chairman's chamber.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and some BJP leaders were also present.

Manmohan Singh, 86, has come back as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was elected unopposed as the BJP did not put up a candidate against him.

Manmohan Singh returned to the Rajya Sabha after a brief gap since his retirement from the Upper House on June 14 this year.

He had earlier represented the state of Assam in Rajya Sabha for a long period.



