Former PDP Minister Javed Mustafa Mir Joins Shah Faesal's Party

Javed Mustafa Mir has joined Shah Faesal's Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Mustafa Mir on Wednesday joined the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) led by former IAS officer Shah Faesal.

Javed Mir, who won the 2014 Assembly elections from Chadura constituency in Badgam district, was a cabinet Minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

He parted ways with the PDP but did not join any other political party until now.

Shah Faesal will not contest the Lok Sabha elections but he plans to be a candidate from Lolab constituency of Kupwara district in the Assembly elections.

