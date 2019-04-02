Former Indian National Lok Dal Leader Satish Deswal Shot Dead In Gurgaon

The attackers fired more than a dozen bullets at him killing him on the spot. (Representational)

Former Indian National Lok Dal leader Satish Deswal was shot dead on Monday by unidentified men at a hotel in Gurgaon, police said.

Satish Deswal was sitting at the counter of his Maharaja Hotel when he was attacked, according to the police.

The attackers fired more than a dozen bullets at him killing him on the spot, police said.

In-charge of Jhajjar Sadar police station Ramesh Chandra, said, "The body has been sent for postmortem and the CCTV footage from the hotel taken. The investigation into the case has been launched on the basis of a complaint registered by Deswal's brother."

According to the police, the incident might be linked to some money dispute or an old enmity.

