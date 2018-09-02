Ex-Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Hospitalised After Chest Pain

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh complained of pain in the chest and uneasiness while on the way to New Delhi on Saturday

All India | | Updated: September 02, 2018 11:41 IST
Vibhadra Singh has been chief minister of Himachal Pradesh for six times

New Delhi: 

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was hospitalised following uneasiness in the chest, doctors said today. Doctors in Chandigarh's PGI where he was admitted on Saturday evening, said his condition is now stable.

"He's in hospital for observation and undergoing some tests," a doctor in the PGI's Advanced Cardiac Care said.

He was discharged from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) on Saturday after remaining hospitalised for two days for the treatment of a chest infection.

The 84-year-old Congress leader had attended the assembly last week. He has undergone bypass surgeries twice in the past.

The six-time chief minister complained of pain in the chest and uneasiness while on the way to New Delhi on Saturday following which he was hospitalised, his family said.

