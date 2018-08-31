Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Hospitalised

The Conger leader, who attended the assembly on Thursday, was suffering from viral fever and hospitalised at the IGMCH late on Thursday.

All India | | Updated: August 31, 2018 12:25 IST
Virbhadra Singh was suffering from viral fever and hospitalised at the IGMCH late on Thursday.

Shimla: 

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla after he suffered chest infection, but his condition is stable, a doctor said on Friday.

"Most of the tests are normal. He is in hospital for observation," the doctor added.

The six-time Chief Minister was complaining of infection in throat, said his family.

