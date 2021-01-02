Former Goa Chief Minister, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Goa Congress MLA and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane tested positive for Covid. (File)

Goa Congress MLA and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane and his wife Vijayadevi Rane tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, their son and state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

In a tweet, Mr Rane said, "I would like to inform the people of Goa that my father Shri Pratapsingh Rane (Former CM of Goa and MLA Poriem constituency) and my mother Smt. Vijayadevi Rane have both tested positive for COVID-19. They are under the supervision of our team of doctors headed by Dr Bandekar at GMC."