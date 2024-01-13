Ex-Officer, Travel Agent Took Rs 2-Crore Bribe. Jailed For 3 Years, Fined

The two have been sent to three years in jail (Representational)

A former official posted in Chennai and a travel agent have been convicted under the anti-money laundering law for allegedly accepting bribes to issue emigration clearance to travellers, the Enforcement Directorate said today.

R Sekar - a former Protector of Emigrants - and travel agent K Anwar Hussain of Classic Tours and Travels were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chennai on January 11.

Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants under the general superintendence of the Protector General of Emigrants which functions under the Ministry of External Affairs.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the two accused, the agency said in a statement.

According to the ED, Mr Sekar "abused his official position and collected bribes of Rs 2,03,94,900 from various recruiting agents through K Anwar Hussain for the issuance of emigration clearance to their clients".

Mr Sekar was posted in Chennai between January 2007 to July 2009, it said.

A charge sheet was filed against the two by the ED in 2015.

