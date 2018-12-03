"Former CJI Wasn't Taking Decisions Independently": Kurian Joseph To NDTV

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 03, 2018 14:43 IST
Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph retired on Thursday


New Delhi: 

Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four judges who held the unprecedented press conference earlier this year to flag  their concerns, today told NDTV they took the decision after being sure that "t hings were not going well" with then Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

"We're sure that the Chief Justice was not taking decisions on his own. He was under some influence...  We have no idea who was behind," said  Justice Kurian Joseph, who retired from the top court last week.

"It was not a question of one or two decisions, but generally... We found in the way things were being done. One instance was the allocation of cases we spoke out on," he added.

In January, four of the most senior judges of the Supreme Court - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph - took on then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in an unprecedented press conference, flagging their concerns about preferential allocation of sensitive cases to judges low down on the top court's hierarchy.

"After we spoke out to the nation there has been transparency," Justice Kurian Joseph said.

Kurian JosephDipak MisraSupreme Court

