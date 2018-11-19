Top Court Judge Joseph Kurian Urges Lawyers To Give Legal Help To Downtrodden, Helpless

Mr Joseph asked lawyers to talk to the downtrodden and helpless people and provide them legal help (File)

Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph has called upon laywers to help the downtrodden and helpless people.

Inaugurating the Jharkhand Para Legal Volunteers Workshop in Dhanbad yesterday, Mr Joseph told the lawyers about their responsibility and called upon them to maintain the brotherhood concept of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court judge also handed over cheques ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh as compensation to 25 victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sexual abuses belonging to three districts - Dhanbad, Giridih and Dumka.

Over 300 para legal volunteers of all the 24 districts of the state are attending the workshop which is being organised by the Dhanbad District Legal Services Authority.

Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose, and high court judges, Justice DN Patel, Justice AC Mishra were also present on the occasion.