Top Court Deadline Close, Vacancies Abound In Pollution Control Boards

Despite the Supreme Court order that all positions in State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees be filled by September 2025, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has expressed concern about the large number of open positions in these bodies even now.

In response to a parliamentary question, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh listed several procedural and structural causes for the ongoing staff shortages that have been cited by state boards and committees.

"Recruitment Rules and Service Rules are in process or pending for approval. In many cases, there have been delays in sanctioning staffing patterns or upgrading posts," Mr Singh noted in a written reply. "Other issues include court cases affecting recruitment, state bifurcation, and even new recruits refusing to join," he added.

The list of reasons also included suggestions to eliminate or give up some positions completely, the inability to recruit applicants for deputation positions, and the lack of qualified applicants in feeder cadres.

Mr Singh explained that the rules created by the individual State Boards and Committees control appointments to these regulatory bodies.

"These organisations are under the administrative jurisdiction of their respective State Governments or Union Territory Administrations... They are ultimately responsible for filling vacancies," he said.

The Centre hasn't been passive, though. "We have reminded all State Governments and UT Administrations to fill the vacancies as soon as possible," he said.

Following the Supreme Court's order in the lengthy environmental litigation case MC Mehta vs Union of India, the urgency has increased. In an order dated May 8, the top court has said that all SPCB and PCC vacancies should be filled by September 30.