Former CBI Director RC Sharma Passes Away

Former CBI director RC Sharma, who was part of some important probes involving Bofors, securities scam and self-styled godman Chandraswami, passed away on Thursday, the agency said in a statement.

A 1963-batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, Mr Sharma succeeded Joginder Singh as the CBI chief after the latter was moved to the Union Home Ministry.

He headed the agency from June 30, 1997, to January 31, 1998.

"CBI extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and prays to the Almighty to give strength and fortitude to the family to be able to bear their irreparable loss," the agency said in the statement.

CBI Director Praveen Sood said in a message, "Heartfelt condolences of the entire CBI fraternity are with the bereaved family in this hour of great sorrow. May the soul of Shri RC Sharma rest in peace and may his family find solace in Shri Sharma's legacy of honour and dedication."

