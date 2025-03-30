"Formation Of BJP Government Beginning Of Ram Rajya In Delhi": Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the formation of BJP government after 27 years is the beginning of Ramrajya in the capital.

Taking part in a procession in Pitampura, she greeted people on the beginning of the new Hindu year and the start of Navratri.

"The formation of BJP government is the beginning of Ramrajya in Delhi," she said.

Rekha Gupta said she wished for Delhi to shine like the Sun and the lives of people to be filled with happiness and prosperity.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi for the first time after 1998, after it won the assembly polls in February this year. The party won 48 out of 70 assembly constituencies, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party, which managed to win 22 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)