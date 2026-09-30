Poll Panel Drops Added Declaration From New Voter Form For Non-SIR States

The Election Commission has withdrawn the additional SIR-related declaration from the online voter enrolment Form 6 in states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been completed. The move comes days after the full Commission decided that the requirement would apply only during the SIR exercise. The declaration was dropped from the portal on Wednesday.

The declaration, which requires new applicants to furnish details linking themselves or their parents or grandparents to electoral rolls prepared during an earlier intensive revision, remains available on the ECINET portal in states and Union Territories where the SIR is underway.

In states where SIR has concluded, the additional declaration has now been removed from the commission's portal. It means the new voters seeking enrolment will have to fill only the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

After the September 26 meeting of the full Commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the poll panel had said that the declaration attached to Form 6 was meant for SIR and that "for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used".

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The issue had become a point of controversy after it emerged that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections over changes relating to Form 6 calling it "unauthorised".

The EC's clarification addresses the concerns raised by Sandhu and Joshi.

Form 6 is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. Joshi had objected to changes to the form on the grounds that a form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without amending the rules. Sandhu had concurred with him.

The EC has also maintained that Form 6 itself was not amended and that the declaration was an additional SIR-specific requirement.

"Form 6 was essentially never changed. During SIR an additional declaration regarding parents was sought. After Saturday's meeting it was decided that in non-SIR states it would not be sought," an official told NDTV.

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The September 26 decisions came after the Indian Express claimed that Sandhu and Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The Commission, its September 26 statement, maintained that orders relating to SIR had the unanimous approval of all three election commissioners.

Phase III of SIR is currently underway in 16 states and three Union Territories.