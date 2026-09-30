INDIA Bloc's March To Poll Body Office, Big Rally Plan In 'Vote Chori' Push

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, after the meeting of Opposition bloc INDIA, announced on Wednesday that all MPs from the non-BJP parties will march to the Election Commission on October 6 to register its protest against the poll body chief Gyanesh Kumar in the light of recent reports about the internal workings of the Election Commission and will also hold multiple rallies across the country over, what it calls, the "vote chori".

The comments follow an Indian Express report last week that detailed how Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally objected on record 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The key issues flagged in the Express report include rapid centralisation of the ECINet electoral roll database platform, unilateral changes made to new voter registration forms in Form 6 and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the SIR exercise.

The Opposition leaders, 84-year-old Congress chief said, will seek an appointment with the President in the second week of October to inform her of the "manner in which institutions are being taken over".

"Members of the INDIA bloc will stage protests at DM offices from October 2 to October 8, and on October 6, all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission," Kharge said.

He further informed that five rallies have been planned, and the dates are being worked out. These will be organised across the country to tell people how they are being disenfranchised, and their voting rights are being snatched.

"We will explain to them how this will affect them. These rallies will be conducted in October and November," he informed.

"November 1 will see a huge rally in Delhi, where we will explain the 'vote chori' by the Eelection Commission," he said.

"Further, all the INDIA bloc leaders will appeal to the Supreme Court to expedite the pending cases pertaining to SIR and other electoral malpractices," Kharge said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising the issue of how vote chori was being done by the poll body, to benefit the ruling party. He added that Mamata Banerjee also raised the matter on multiple accounts, but nobody paid heed.

Escalating attack on the Centre, he said that the Modi government first used "notebandi" to crush the people and economy, and now was resorting to "vote bandi" to deprive people of their right to vote.

