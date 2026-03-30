Forest Hideouts To Mass Surrenders: 45-Year Timeline Of Naxalism In Maharashtra

Residents of eastern Maharashtra have lived in the shadow of the Dandakaranya forest conflict for over forty years, ever since Naxalism first crossed the border from Andhra Pradesh in the early 1980s. The movement primarily spread into Gadchiroli, which was then part of Chandrapur district, and adjoining Gondia, then part of Bhandara district.

Maoist groups chose the Dandakaranya forest belt for its difficult terrain and proximity to the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (then Madhya Pradesh). The dense forests provided an ideal environment for training and taking cover.

To address the growing influence of the movement, the Maharashtra government created two new districts to improve administrative reach. Gadchiroli was carved out of Chandrapur on 26 August 1982, while Gondia was separated from Bhandara on 1 May 1999.

Key milestones And The Formation Of CPI (Maoist)

The first documented encounter in Maharashtra resulted in the death of a Maoist in November 1980. Peddi Shankar, a 23-year-old member of the People's War Group (PWG) from Adilabad, was killed in a police operation in Chandrapur district.

Decades later, the conflict reached a turning point on 21 September 2004, with the formation of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The organisation was created through the merger of two major extremist groups: the People's War Group and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI).

Recent Operations And Major Encounters

Security forces have intensified operations in recent years, particularly in the Karregutta hills.

April 2018: Two major operations resulted in the deaths of over 40 Maoists in Gadchiroli, a central hub of the conflict.

November 2021: Senior commander and Central Committee member Milind Teltumbde, also known as Jeeva, was among 26 Maoists killed in an encounter on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. The operation in the Mardintola forests significantly hindered Maoist expansion across the three-state border.

July 2024: Twelve Maoists were killed by elite C-60 units during a massive operation near Wandoli Village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

February 2026: A three-day operation led by the C-60 force in the Karregutta hills resulted in the deaths of seven Maoists, including members of the top leadership. The operation destroyed two camps and led to the recovery of AK-47 rifles.

Shift Toward Mass Surrenders

A significant increase in surrenders has weakened local networks in recent years. In June 2024, top commander Nangsu Tumreti, known as Giridhar, surrendered to the Gadchiroli police. This was followed in October 2025 by a breakthrough where 61 Maoists, including high-ranking Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, surrendered in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Gondia district has also seen a decline in extremist activity. In November 2025, 11 Maoists surrendered to the Gondia Police, bringing the total number of surrenders in the district to 37 in recent times. The group, which carried a cumulative reward of Rs 89 lakh, handed over sophisticated weapons. By December 2025, an additional three members, including a Darekasa Area Commander, surrendered with arms.

Timeline Of Major Incidents

The conflict has been marked by several significant landmine blasts and ambushes targeting security personnel:

1 May 2019: An IED blast in Jamborkheda-Lendhari killed 15 police personnel and a driver.

11 May 2014: Seven policemen were killed in a landmine blast near Murmuri village in Chamorshi.

27 March 2012: A landmine targeting a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Dhanora resulted in 12 deaths and 28 injuries.

8 October 2009: Seventeen policemen, including members of the C-60 unit, were killed during a three-hour gun battle in Laheri.

21 May 2009: Sixteen personnel, including five female constables, were killed in an ambush in Dhanora taluka.

1 February 2009: Fifteen policemen were killed in an ambush near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Morke.

After decades of conflict spanning from the forests of Adilabad to the hills of Gadchiroli, authorities believe the movement is now nearing its conclusion in Maharashtra.