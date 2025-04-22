Forest Guard Thrashed For Attempting To Rape Minor In Rajasthan: Cops

A forest guard of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve was caught while allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl and was roughened up by villagers in Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, police said.

The 17-year-old girl had jumped into a well but was rescued with minor injuries, they said.

The guard, identified as Mukesh Gurjar (41), was detained and is undergoing treatment, they added.

According to Rawanjna Dungar Station House Officer Hariman Meena, the girl had gone to the forest on Monday when the guard tried to rape her. When she cried out loud the villagers rushed to the spot, caught Gurjar and thrashed him.

Meanwhile, the girl had jumped into a well nearby but survived with injuries to one leg, he said.

The SHO said Gurjar was admitted to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Jaipur in a critical condition.

He said a case of attempt to rape has been registered against Gurjar based on complaint from the girl's family. At present, no complaint has been filed by the forest guard, he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, who was on a visit to the Sawai Madhopur district hospital to meet some persons injured in a road accident, enquired about the forest guard and the minor girl when he was informed about the incident.

