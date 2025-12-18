3 Arrested For Raping, Blackmailing 19-Year-Old Girl In Bengaluru: Cops

The Bengaluru South District police arrested 3 men including two students on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student for two months. According to police, the incident dates back to September and October in Magadi Town.

The three accused have been identified as Vikas, Prashant and Chetan, all residents of Magadi Town.

The survivor who is a college student came in contact with the prime accused Vikas, also a college student around 6 to 7 months ago.

Police said that in the pretext of falling in love with her, Vikas used to take the student to his friend Prashanth's house where she was allegedly sexually assaulted more than once.

Police also said that another friend of one of the accused, identified as Chetan, recorded their intimate moments. The three accused later started blackmailing the girl with the footage they had on their mobile phones and threatened her to come whenever they called her.

Unable to bear the torture, the girl decided to file a complaint with the Magadi police on Wednesday. The police registered a case based on the survivors complained and arrested the three accused on the same day.

Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda said "We have arrested all the three accused. Two of them were students and one was working. All the three were friends with the victim and knew each other for more than a couple of months".