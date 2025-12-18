Bengaluru Scales Up Low-Value Plastic Segregation, Cement Factories To Reuse

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has significantly scaled up the segregation of low-value plastic (LVP) as part of its efforts to improve waste management and reduce landfill dependency in the city.

Speaking about the initiative, BSWML CEO Karee Gowda told NDTV that the segregation of low-value plastic began on October 20.

"On the very first day, we were able to segregate only 10 tonnes of low-value plastic. Today, we are segregating around 380 metric tonnes every single day," he said.

Earlier, most of the low-value plastic was being sent to the Waste-to-Energy plant in Bidadi. However, with the volume increasing, BSWML approached cement industries to find an alternative and sustainable solution. Dalmia Cement Industries, Kadapa, has agreed to lift the low-value plastic from Bengaluru. As a first step, BSWL dispatched 160 tonnes of LVP.

"Dalmia Cement has come forward to take our low-value plastic, and, in return, they will provide us Extended Producer Responsibility credits. Even after bearing the transportation cost from Bengaluru to Kadapa, BSWML will still earn revenue through EPR credits," Karee Gowda explained.

He added that this initiative has already brought down the pressure on landfills. The number of compactors carrying low-value plastic to landfill sites has reduced from 400 to 300, leading to a significant reduction in mixed waste being dumped.

Bengaluru generates around 6,000 metric tonnes of solid waste every day. Of this, nearly 45 percent is dry waste. With improved segregation, around 380 metric tonnes of low-value plastic are now being separated daily.

According to the BSWML CEO, cement manufacturers are ready to handle much larger quantities. "Dalmia Cement Limited has indicated they can take up to 2,000 metric tonnes per day, and UltraTech Cement has also come forward to lift a certain quantity of low-value plastic," he said.

BSWML's next target is to scale up segregation to 1,000 metric tonnes of low-value plastic per day. "If we achieve this level of segregation, the burden on landfills will come down drastically. We can keep Bengaluru cleaner and protect our environment for future generations," Karee Gowda said.