Foreigners' Transit Camp In Assam Receives First Batch Of 68 Detainees

Officially known as "transit camp", this is Assam's biggest detention centre. (File)

The first batch of 68 people declared foreigners by the Foreigners' Tribunal was moved to the newly built Assam's biggest detention centre, officially known as Transit Camp in Goalpara district.

All 68 foreigners declared by the Foreigners' Tribunal were moved to the Transit Camp located in the Matia area in the Goalpara district.

Assam Inspector General of Prisons Barnali Sharma told ANI that the first batch of 68 foreigners declared by the Foreigners' Tribunal was moved to the Matia Transit Camp on Friday.

"Out of 68, 45 are male, 21 are female and two children were lodged at Goalpara jail. The process has been started following the directives of the Gauhati High Court. There are six detention centres in the district jail and central jail in Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Tezpur," Barnali Sharma said.

The official further said that the Matia Transit Camp is a capacity of 3000 inmates.

"As of now, we have taken three blocks of the Transit Camp - one block for females and two for males," Barnali Sharma said.

Barnali Sharma also said that the inmates who are currently in six detention centers will be moved to Matia Transit Camp phase-wise.

The Transit Camp has been constructed on 20 bighas (28,800 sq ft) of land in the Matia area, about 129 km from Guwahati with a cost of Rs 46.51 crore.

